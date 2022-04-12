City of Minot declares snow removal emergency

MINOT, N.D. – The city of Minot has declared a snow removal emergency.

The declaration will impact all city snow emergency routes.

Residents will not be allowed to park alongside any streets that are marked as emergency snow routes.

This is to allow the city to thoroughly plow and clear streets.

Vehicles parked on snow emergency routes can be fined and towed.

The city of Minot will begin plowing once snow accumulation reaches four inches and will work around the clock to keep routes clear.

The emergency will remain in effect until further notice.

