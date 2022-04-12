Sanford Health, CHI St. Alexius closing some locations due to storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some hospitals are closing some locations and canceling certain appointments due to the storm.

UPDATE (2 p.m. Tuesday 4/12): Sanford Health reports its clinics, including walk-ins, in Bismarck, Mandan and Dickinson will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday due to the weather. All Sanford Health clinics in Minot will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Sanford clinics in Bismarck, Mandan, Dickinson, Minot and Watford City will be closed all day Wednesday and will reopen on Thursday. Sanford reports opening dates and times could change based on the weather.

CHI St. Alexius reports its outpatient specialty clinics, primary care, urgent care, programs, services, and pharmacies are closing at 12 p.m. Tuesday. They will remain closed on April 13 and will re-open at 10 a.m. on Thursday. In-patient services in the hospital will remain operational.

Affected CHI St. Alexius Health locations are Bismarck, Mandan, Garrison, Turtle Lake, Washburn, and Minot.

For more information, https://www.chistalexiushealth.org/bismarck/news/2022-04-11/winter-weather-alert-april-2022

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.