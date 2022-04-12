Advertisement

Sanford Health, CHI St. Alexius closing some locations due to storm

Winter storm causes closures at some CHI St. Alexius facilities
Winter storm causes closures at some CHI St. Alexius facilities(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some hospitals are closing some locations and canceling certain appointments due to the storm.

UPDATE (2 p.m. Tuesday 4/12): Sanford Health reports its clinics, including walk-ins, in Bismarck, Mandan and Dickinson will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday due to the weather. All Sanford Health clinics in Minot will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Sanford clinics in Bismarck, Mandan, Dickinson, Minot and Watford City will be closed all day Wednesday and will reopen on Thursday. Sanford reports opening dates and times could change based on the weather.

CHI St. Alexius reports its outpatient specialty clinics, primary care, urgent care, programs, services, and pharmacies are closing at 12 p.m. Tuesday. They will remain closed on April 13 and will re-open at 10 a.m. on Thursday. In-patient services in the hospital will remain operational.

Affected CHI St. Alexius Health locations are Bismarck, Mandan, Garrison, Turtle Lake, Washburn, and Minot.

For more information, https://www.chistalexiushealth.org/bismarck/news/2022-04-11/winter-weather-alert-april-2022

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast as of 10 a.m. Tuesday
Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know
20-year old Kurtis Graver
Three men charged in savage assault of 20-year old Grafton man
Footage from the April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
25th anniversary of April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
Fraud, money laundering charges for Kolawole Akande
Third man prosecuted in connection with scheme that took $348,000 from Dickinson business
20-year-old Kurtis Graver
Three arrested in connection with assault against a 20-year-old in Grafton

Latest News

Winter storm impact on power in North Dakota
Power outage potential across North Dakota with winter weather
Snow on crops
Minot-area farmers talk about crop impacts amid spring blizzard
Minot Fire Department: Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning
Minot Fire: watch for drifting snow alongside your home
Winter supplies at hardware store
Rush on North Dakota hardware stores