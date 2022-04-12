Bismarck prepares for a big storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the city of Bismarck prepares for a major storm, residents are also doing their best to get ready.

“Going to go get some groceries, going to get some beer, and get the snow shovels back out,” said Ron Kraft of Bismarck.

“I’m mailing some books today. And they had to get out sometime this week, so I just hurried up and got them out today. Because tomorrow I’d have to trudge down here through the snow, or whatever,” said Allan, a Bismarck resident.

While residents prepare, Chad Schiermeister with Public Works is gearing up for what could be a big storm.

“We’ll stay on the reds until it stops snowing. I mean, if it keeps snowing like they say it’s going to be snowing non-stop, we’ll keep on them until we can keep them open,” said Chad Schiermeister, crew leader for the Public Works Street Department.

There are 386 miles of roads in Bismarck, and with two passes in each direction on each road, that’s more than 1,600 miles of road to plow. But...

“That’s one time. We may have to do it multiple times, depending on how much the snow sets in, how much it wants to keep snowing,” said Schiermeister.

Public Works has cots prepared for their dozens of employees who will be working around the clock to ensure the city is plowed as quickly as possible.

Public Works officials say the best thing Bismarck residents can do to help workers is to keep their cars off the streets once it starts snowing.

