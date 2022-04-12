Advertisement

Bismarck declares snow emergency

By KFYR Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. – A Bismarck Snow Emergency will go into effect Tuesday, April 12 at 7:00 p.m. All designated snow emergency routes are included in this emergency declaration.

Parking is prohibited on all designated snow emergency routes; vehicles must be removed from the roadways and parked off the street until further notice. All such vehicles parked or stalled on these routes will be towed at the owner’s expense in accordance with provisions of Chapter 10 of the City of Bismarck Ordinances. Crews will plow snow emergency routes as weather conditions warrant.

If conditions get worse and crews are pulled off routes, the city of Bismarck says they will be on standby at the Bismarck Fire Stations in case of an emergency.

City officials ask that citizens and contractors cleaning parking lots and driveways do not push the snow into the street or across the street onto the boulevard. The fine for this violation is up to $1000 and up to 30 days in jail.

