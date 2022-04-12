Advertisement

4-year-old found dead in pond after wandering off from apartments, police say

The body of Kyuss Williams was found in a pond near a DeKalb County apartment complex.
By Emily Van de Riet and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A frantic search for a 4-year-old Georgia boy ended early Tuesday morning after his body was recovered from a pond, police confirm.

The DeKalb County Police Department said Kyuss Williams wandered away from an apartment complex and was reported missing Monday evening. A search led investigators to discover the young boy’s body in a pond just behind the residence around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they do not suspect foul play at this time and believe Kyuss may have drowned.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast as of 10 a.m. Tuesday
Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know
20-year old Kurtis Graver
Three men charged in savage assault of 20-year old Grafton man
Footage from the April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
25th anniversary of April 4-7, 1997 blizzard
Fraud, money laundering charges for Kolawole Akande
Third man prosecuted in connection with scheme that took $348,000 from Dickinson business
20-year-old Kurtis Graver
Three arrested in connection with assault against a 20-year-old in Grafton

Latest News

President Joe Biden heads back to Iowa for the first time as president on Tuesday facing yet...
Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices
Fire and police officials responded to reports of smoke at the 36th Street subway station in...
LIVE: Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
Changes are coming to how Venmo users file their taxes.
Use Venmo? Tax changes coming
A video shows the officer performed the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge a piece of candy.
School resource officer saves choking student
A witness to the New York City subway shooting on Tuesday said there was 'a lot of panic.'
NYC subway shooting witness describes chaos, trampling