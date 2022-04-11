Young dairy farmer runs for House Representative in District 31

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s not unusual for students to become involved in school politics, like running for class president or serving on the student council.

It’s not typical for them to campaign for statewide office.

Dawson Holle is not your average young man.

Holle became interested in politics early on. Raised on a 5th-generation dairy farm, he has seen mandates and regulations that particularly impact the industry.

”Since I was born and raised on the farm, you see policies firsthand that can affect the farm. And if they are bad, they can drain the farm financially, emotionally, and mentally,” said Holle.

That is why Holle is currently running for a seat in the North Dakota House of Representatives in District 31. Through his campaign, Holle said he hopes his youth can bring many people to the polls from all generations.

”It’s what our founding fathers wanted us to do — is go out to vote, so you can have a voice in democracy,” said Holle.

Holle said he has gotten to interact with lots of different people campaigning, and they have been very supportive.

”My parents and family have been overall supportive, but it’s like we’ve more come together ever since I’ve gotten the final approval from the secretary of state because we’re like okay, we’re all into this 110% together or nothing,” said Holle.

The primary election is on June 14th.

Holle is running against incumbents Karen Rohr and James Schmidt. He hopes to major in business with a minor in political science.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.