United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Velva’s Halle Keller

VELVA, N.D. (KMOT) - Halle Keller has seen it all.

“She’s been through every up and down,” said Velva softball coach Bryce Gutknecht.

Halle has started in the outfield for the past six seasons, beginning in 7th grade.

“I was kind of scared at first, but after awhile I loved playing with those girls,” said Halle.

“I remember going to watch those games and we were excited when we were just throwing strikes. That was a big deal,” said Gutknecht.

Since, Halle has seen a trip to the State ‘B’, a season canceled, and heartbreaking playoff losses. Despite that, her teammates say she remains a bright presence.

“She likes to keep everyone happy and in a good mood. She jokes around all the time and we have a really good time,” said senior Caroline Bodin.

During first period every morning, Halle volunteers as a student assistant in a 2nd grade classroom at Velva.

“I’d rather stay down there all day than come back over (to the high school),” said Halle.

Halle plans to study elementary education at Minot State in the fall.

“I’ve loved kids my whole life. I’ve always known that whatever I want to do in the future, I wanted it to be with kids,” said Halle.

After more than 12 years of life as an Aggie...

“This is kind of her last hurrah,” said Gutknecht.

Halle says she’s ready to see even more.

The Aggies are scheduled to play Wilton-Wing on Tuesday, however, other area teams are canceling games in preparation for inclement weather.

