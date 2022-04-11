Ukrainians living in Bismarck make traditional borscht to raise money for friends and family living in Ukraine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - What’s your comfort food?

The thing you reach for in the most stressful of times.

For one group of Ukrainians now living in Bismarck, it’s borscht.

And these are most certainly stressful times, as they watch their homeland being attacked.

Now, they’re hoping their comfort food might not only help calm their minds, but also raise money for those fighting in the war.

“This is going to be absolutely traditional Ukrainian borscht,” said Irina Serbina-Mostad as she chopped potatoes.

These women are all originally from Ukraine.

“I’m from Ukraine, Kiev,” said Tanya Grynsko.

And they know the secret to good borscht.

“It is a traditional vegetable soup for Ukrainians,” explained Serbina-Mostad.

Vegetables like beets, potatoes, peppers, onions and carrots straight from Natalia Tello’s garden.

“I have a huge garden,” she said.

Together, these women have made millions of batches of borscht.

“It’s something we grew up with every day. It’s good,” said Iuliia Painter.

“It is comfort food,” added Serbina-Mostad.

And never in their lives have they needed comfort food as much as they do right now.

“We feel like we need to do something for Ukraine right now. Right now is a very difficult time. You know it’s a war with Russia,” said Natalia Tello.

They’re making 60 gallons of borscht. They hope to sell it all and raise money to help their friends and family still in Ukraine.

People like Iuliia Painter’s parents and brother. This photo was taken last summer when she and her husband and their young boys last visited her homeland.

“We don’t know the next time we’re going to see them. It’s very difficult. All my family and friends are there. I grew up there,” said Painter.

As the women work, they speak in their native language and sing songs from home.

There is comfort in the music and also in the chopping of vegetables. Their thoughts are never far from what’s happening in Ukraine, but keeping their hands busy helps calm their minds.

“My way of coping with stress is trying to do something here to help. I feel like I’m part of something,” said Painter.

“It feels better than to sit and home and do nothing, just read the news. Terrible news,” added Tello.

“I would love to do this every day,” said Grynsko.

Because preparing this comfort food brings these women a sense of peace. Something they hope soon those back home might also experience.

You can purchase some authentic borscht from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Little Odessa in downtown Bismarck. They’ll be selling it in 32-ounce containers for $10 each.

All money raised will go to relief efforts in Ukraine. If you can’t be there to buy borscht and you’d like to help, cash donations will be accepted at Little Odessa and at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.