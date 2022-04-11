Advertisement

Three men charged in savage assault of 20-year old Grafton man

The suspects are in custody at Lake Region Correctional Center in Devils Lake.
20-year old Kurtis Graver
20-year old Kurtis Graver(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen and Bailey Hurley
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three men have been charged in the brutal beating of a young Grafton man last week.

23-year old Jason Garza, 26-year old Jacob Garza and 27-year old Christobal Garza were arrested at a basketball tournament in Devils Lake over the weekend for the assault of Kurtis Graver on April 3. All three have since been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Documents say the assault happened outside the Last Chance bar in Grafton when the three Garza men pulled 20-year-old Kurtis Graver out of his vehicle and started to beat him. It’s unclear what lead to the beating. Graver told our news team what happened was just a senseless act of violence and that he wasn’t robbed.

“I have a broken bone, 2 broken bones in my nose. I have a dislocated/fractured jaw. I have a fractured chin. My jaw could possibly be broken, but the swelling was so bad that they couldn’t tell at the time,” Graver said in an interview with Valley News Live last week. Court documents say doctors have since determined Graver’s jaw is broken.

Left: Jason Garza Center: Christobal Garza Right: Jacob Garza
Left: Jason Garza Center: Christobal Garza Right: Jacob Garza(Lake Region Jail)

All three men are in custody at Lake Region Correctional Center in Devils Lake.

Investigators say this is an ongoing case, and there are no further details to share at this time.

The next court date for the Garza men has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast as of 3 p.m. Monday
Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know
20-year-old Kurtis Graver
Three arrested in connection with assault against a 20-year-old in Grafton
Evidence tossed in Minot murder
Court records: evidence tossed in search of vehicle where body was found in Minot murder case
Preventative maintenance
Preventative maintenance planned for Mandan neighborhood
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Bismarck cleanup week pushed back due to snowstorm
Bismarck’s spring cleanup week rescheduled due to snowstorm
Fraud, money laundering charges for Kolawole Akande
Third man prosecuted in connection with scheme that took $348,000 from Dickinson business
Current Mayor Shaun Sipma will face off with Tom Ross and Miranda Schuler in the 2022 Minot...
Sipma, Ross, Schuler to vie for mayor of Minot
Knights of Columbus borscht fundraiser
Knights of Columbus borscht fundraiser helps feed refugees in Ukraine
North Dakota ranchers prepare for winter storm
Farmers and ranchers preparing for significant winter storm