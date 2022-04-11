Three men charged in savage assault of 20-year old Grafton man

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three men have been charged in the brutal beating of a young Grafton man last week.

23-year old Jason Garza, 26-year old Jacob Garza and 27-year old Christobal Garza were arrested at a basketball tournament in Devils Lake over the weekend for the assault of Kurtis Graver on April 3. All three have since been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Documents say the assault happened outside the Last Chance bar in Grafton when the three Garza men pulled 20-year-old Kurtis Graver out of his vehicle and started to beat him. It’s unclear what lead to the beating. Graver told our news team what happened was just a senseless act of violence and that he wasn’t robbed.

“I have a broken bone, 2 broken bones in my nose. I have a dislocated/fractured jaw. I have a fractured chin. My jaw could possibly be broken, but the swelling was so bad that they couldn’t tell at the time,” Graver said in an interview with Valley News Live last week. Court documents say doctors have since determined Graver’s jaw is broken.

Left: Jason Garza Center: Christobal Garza Right: Jacob Garza (Lake Region Jail)

All three men are in custody at Lake Region Correctional Center in Devils Lake.

Investigators say this is an ongoing case, and there are no further details to share at this time.

The next court date for the Garza men has not yet been set.

