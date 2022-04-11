Third man prosecuted in connection with scheme that took $348,000 from Dickinson business

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office in North Dakota is now prosecuting a third man in connection with a fraud and money laundering scheme that took nearly $350,000 from a Dickinson business.

Prosecutors say Kolawole Akande, who has several aliases, was extradited from the United Kingdom to face charges.

Two others have already been sentenced.

Akande is accused of a computer intrusion scheme in which he and others got checks from the company, deposited the funds in one account, and when the money was available, transferred it elsewhere to cover their tracks.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.