Sipma, Ross, Schuler to vie for mayor of Minot

MINOT, N.D. - Current Mayor Shaun Sipma will face off with Tom Ross and Miranda Schuler in the 2022 Minot Mayoral race.

Those interested in running for mayor or one of the three open alderman positions had to submit signatures by 4 p.m. Monday.

Your News Leader will have more, including the candidates running for city council, on the Evening Report on KMOT.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.