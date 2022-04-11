Optimist club supports youth with easter egg hunt

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Children of all ages gathered at the Capitol Sunday to collect easter eggs.

It was the fifth year the Optimist Club hosted the egg hunts. This year the group hid more than 12,000 eggs and more than 700 children participated.

Jerri Haas, co-chair of the easter egg hunt committee, said the Optimist Club holds the event to help kids in the community and the event seems to grow each year.

“This is something we feel is just a great way to show that we are friend of youth, by putting together a free event,” Haas said.

For families who missed out, there will be another egg hunt on April 16th at the University of Mary.

