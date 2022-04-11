Advertisement

Optimist club supports youth with easter egg hunt

Easter egg hunt at the Capitol
Easter egg hunt at the Capitol(KFYR)
By Jasmine Patera
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Children of all ages gathered at the Capitol Sunday to collect easter eggs.

It was the fifth year the Optimist Club hosted the egg hunts. This year the group hid more than 12,000 eggs and more than 700 children participated.

Jerri Haas, co-chair of the easter egg hunt committee, said the Optimist Club holds the event to help kids in the community and the event seems to grow each year.

“This is something we feel is just a great way to show that we are friend of youth, by putting together a free event,” Haas said.

For families who missed out, there will be another egg hunt on April 16th at the University of Mary.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast as of 8 p.m. Sunday
Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know
20-year-old Kurtis Graver
Three arrested in connection with assault against a 20-year-old in Grafton
Evidence tossed in Minot murder
Court records: evidence tossed in search of vehicle where body was found in Minot murder case
Preventative maintenance
Preventative maintenance planned for Mandan neighborhood
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

dairy farmer to house
Young dairy farmer runs for House Representative in District 31
honor flight nd
93 North Dakota veterans visit DC on Honor Flight
Dawson Holle
Young dairy farmer runs for House Representative in District 31
10pm Sportscast 4/10/2022
10pm Sportscast 4/10/2022