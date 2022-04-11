Minot snow crews are ‘all hands on deck’ preparing for the major snow event

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - In preparation for the major snow event, Minot’s Public Works Department is all hands on deck

Crews are prepping their eight snow blades and several salt and dirt trucks for a long few days.

More than 24 of the department’s employees will start working 12 hour shifts to help tackle snow removal.

Assistant Public Works Director Jason Sorenson said they are preparing for any outcome whether it’s a few feet of snow or a dusting.

“If it’s something that we can, we will be out doing snow routes while it’s snowing to just keep all the snow routes open. If it gets really bad to where we’re just not having any effect, we will just concentrate on just a couple of main thoroughfares through town just to make sure there are a couple of routes,” said Jason Sorenson, the City of Minot’s Public Works assistant director.

If the current forecast holds, the department may need some extra help to keep the streets clear.

“We’ve reached out to some contractors if we get upwards of that 15 to 18 inches, we will probably try to get some extra help to try to get roads blasted out as quick as we can,” said Sorenson.

If snow is more than a few inches, many of the snowplows will not be able to effectively use their snow gates, so snow may accumulate in driveways. The department added that the best way they can do their job of clearing the roads is not having any obstacles such as parked cars on the roads, or cars stuck in ditches

