Minot leaders addressing issues at the Municipal Court

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Leaders with the city of Minot got a first-hand look at some of the issues surrounding the city’s Municipal Court.

Staff said people frequently have trouble finding the court on the west side of the city auditorium. They’re asking to be moved into the district courthouse building if possible.

“We’re looking out for the citizens of the community, as well as for ourselves. We just think that it’s a good solution, and we hope that we can make that work at some point,” said Laurie Nishek, administrative clerk.

They toured city officials through the court and explained issues with space, location, and security. They said that police officers are usually only there during court, or while escorting prisoners, which makes the staff vulnerable at other times of the day.

”It was alarming to hear about the security issues... and the opportunity for chaos to come about in the courtroom and perhaps not having the security we would need to deal with that. It concerns me, particularly for court personnel that their safety could be compromised,” said Carrie Evans, Minot City Council.

By moving, they could take advantage of the resources and protections already in place at the courthouse. She says they’d hope to get a little more office space out of the deal as well.

”We think that would be very good for the community, especially based on safety and location. A one-stop shop, so to speak,” said Nishek.

Council members said they would start conversations to make a change.

City budget tours are scheduled to continue on Thursday at the new city hall and Trinity Health locations.

