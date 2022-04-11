Advertisement

Marijuana legalization groups aims for November election

Photo showing marijuana
Photo showing marijuana(MGN Online / Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A group that wants to legalize recreational marijuana in North Dakota has submitted paperwork to the state to begin the approval process.

If approved by the secretary of state, the group would need to gather 15,582 signatures by July 11 to get the measure on the ballot for the general election in November.

The proposed measure would allow any person over the age of 21 to use limited amounts of marijuana and purchase products from registered establishments in North Dakota.

A similar effort failed in 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hampered the group’s signature-gathering.

