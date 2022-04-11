Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of 9 p.m. CDT on Sunday 4/10/22, here’s the latest on the winter storm that will impact the Northern Plains Tuesday through Thursday of this week. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for all of North Dakota (except for Richland County), for parts of northwest Minnesota, and for parts of eastern Montana. Heavy snow is likely in these areas with blizzard conditions possible.

For eastern Montana, the watch goes into effect Tuesday morning and lasts through Wednesday afternoon. For central/western North Dakota, the watch goes into effect Tuesday morning and lasts through Thursday morning. For eastern North Dakota and northwest Minnesota, the watch goes into effect Tuesday evening and lasts through Friday morning.

Winter Storm Watch as of 8 p.m. Sunday (KFYR)

The main points that you need to remember are as follows:

Main messages for the winter storm this week (KFYR)

Remember that this will likely be our biggest snowstorm of the season. Also, for those with newborn livestock, you should prepare for hazardous conditions.

Travel will certainly be one of the things that will be most impacted by this storm. Please consider changing or canceling your travel plans, especially Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday when the greatest impacts from this system will be occurring.

Travel tracker for Monday through Thursday (KFYR)

How much snow are we expecting? Below is the probability for more than 8″ of snow, which is a high likelihood for most of the region.

Probability of more than 8" of snow through Wednesday evening (KFYR)

Here’s a city-by-city breakdown of snow probabilities for 8″+ and 18″+ of snow:

A summary of snowfall probabilities for the major cities across western/central North Dakota (KFYR)

Wind gusts up to 50mph throughout the duration of this snowstorm will lead to blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions. Winds ramp up on Tuesday and will be strongest Wednesday and Thursday (even as this system is departing and snow is ending).

Expected Wind Gusts Tuesday through Thursday (KFYR)

Here’s a general timeline of how the system will play out from start to finish. Use the arrows on either side of the images to scroll through them.

Autoplay Caption

Below is a product called the Winter Storm Severity Index. It takes into account the snow amount (potential impact from snow amount and snow rate), snow load (potential impact from the weight of snow on structures), and blowing snow (potential impact from falling snow combined with the wind) to produce an impact-based index. This can help to decipher where the greatest impacts from the storm will be over the next three days.

WSSI as of Sunday at 9 p.m. (KFYR)

Finally, here’s the First Warn Weather Team’s snowfall forecast map as of 9 p.m. on Sunday. There are two areas that still have some uncertainty with this forecast: eastern Montana/northwest North Dakota and southeast North Dakota. The reason these areas are circled on the map is because of the sharp gradient where snow totals will fall off rapidly from a lot of snow to not that much snow. A slight change in the track of the storm can change where this gradient sets up. Additionally, there could be a period of rain in southeast North Dakota that lessens snow totals. The bottom line is that you should finish preparing for this storm by Monday night and anticipate widespread travel impacts Tuesday through Thursday. Please check back for updates!

Snow forecast as of 8 p.m. Sunday (KFYR)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.