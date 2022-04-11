Knights of Columbus borscht fundraiser helps feed refugees in Ukraine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last month, the Knights of Columbus at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit made and sold borscht to raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. They raised more than $15,000 dollars.

They are working with Father Jason Charrod, a priest in Pennsylvania who has been a priest in the Ukranian Catholic Church since 2008. He’s been working to help refugees in Ukraine since the war started and says it’s important to know that every dollar helps.

“All of a sudden life that was counted by years or decades is counted by minutes. So, if you think $10 isn’t much, well $10 for one day buys three meals,” he said.

Father Jason is working to divide the money between three different organizations in western Ukraine that are providing room and board for refugees.

