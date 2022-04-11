FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “Well it’d be devastating if we lost our birds, my wife she’s gotten really attached to them,” said Darren Nelson, a farmhand near Litchville, North Dakota.

Nelson has around 100 chickens and has been a chicken farmer for 9 years, he said they lease their chickens for people to collect fresh eggs themselves.

But if his flock contracted the bird flu, it would end that business for awhile.

“We wouldn’t have eggs available because we would have to destroy every single bird,” said Nelson.

His regular customers would have to find another egg source, which can be difficult.

“I’ve heard horror stories of Walmart, places, and there’s no eggs in the store,” he said.

As for him and his family’s business, they would have to go back to square one.

“Just the pure fact of starting over would really impact us, it’d be probably close to a thousand bucks just to get the birds back,” he said.

Nelson says he is taking precautionary measures to avoid such a situation, saying the biggest problem is the geese.

“We’ve had friends and family come out that got their waterfowl tags or their hit numbers and we just set them up in the garage, it makes a pretty nice blind and let them guys blast away at them snow geese flying overhead,” he said.

While he fights to keep his business alive, he says he’s most concerned with losing the bond they’ve created.

“Just not having the birds, that’d be the biggest heartbreak for the whole family,” he said.

