Farmers and ranchers preparing for significant winter storm

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - All eyes are on a massive winter storm system that could bring large amounts of snow throughout the Midwest. The severity of the weather could work as a double edge sword for those in desperate need of precipitation.

The region needs any precipitation it can get, especially in northwest North Dakota and northeast Montana where drought conditions are more severe. Farmers will welcome any moisture they can get, but for ranchers, it may come at a cost of some young calves.

A blessing and a curse. That’s how ranchers across the region are seeing the upcoming winter storm, which could cover the dry landscape with more than a foot of snow. They are anticipating losses to come due to this event.

“We definitely know we’re going to probably have some loss of young livestock in this weather, but we know the benefits of what this weather is bringing to our area is going to be much, much needed, and much welcomed,” said Whitney Klasna, a rancher and farmer near Lambert, MT.

For farmers who have been suffering through more than a year of drought, any form of moisture is going to be welcomed, especially near the beginning of the planting season.

“Since we don’t have cattle, we’re welcoming the moisture because we need it. We don’t have a lot of issues except for just being prepared if we lose power at our houses,” said Cameron Wahlstrom, a farmer in McKenzie County.

There’s plenty of concern about the storm, but with how things have been going for ag producers, the loss of some cattle may be worth the amount of precipitation that will help feed cows and fill water supplies.

“I think this is going to be a billion-dollar storm as far as a world of difference it’s going to make for our area,” said Klasna.

Officials say the snowpack will be around throughout the weekend, if not longer due to cooler temperatures.

Our meteorologists predict the amount of moisture will only slightly improve drought conditions, saying that receiving a large amount all at once is not as beneficial as it would be spread out.

