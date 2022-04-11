Advertisement

City of Minot announces 2022 alderman candidates

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - There are three Minot City Council Alderman positions up for election in June.

There are three incumbents looking to keep their seats and two challengers.

Lisa Olson will be the first on the ballot. Olson is currently the president of the Minot City Council and has served as an alderman since 2010.

Darrik Trudell is also running and would be a newcomer to the council. He is currently a federal employee.

Mark Jantzer is looking to keep his spot on the council. Jantzer is currently an alderman and has served since 2008.

Paul Pinter is another incumbent seeking re-election. He has been an alderman since 2018.

Zach Raknerud is the last candidate for the Minot City Council race. Raknerud is currently a sales manager for a Minot area business. He also ran for North Dakota’s U.S. House seat for the Democratic-NPL party in 2020.

