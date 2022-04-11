Brave the Shave holds main event in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Brave the Shave is a charity that’s taken root in North Dakota.

They are currently supporting 157 families throughout the state. The organization helps not only with finances but offers a support system for families with a cancer diagnosis.

“Brave the Shave is here to help the funding but also help with the emotional connection with families that are affected by this. These families are all good friends, they all have walked this path,” said family representative Taner Ohlsen.

The money raised goes throughout the state to help relieve the financial burden cancer causes.

“As they are going through the treatments with their child, we want them to be able to focus on their child as they are going through the cancer treatments, not having to worry about bills,” said executive director LaShae Graf.

The Brave the Shave fundraiser is the biggest event for pediatric cancer in the region. Along with supporting families, the organization has also helped to fund cancer research at some universities.

“All the folks that come out to these events, that donate their time or money, it’s just a huge family, that everyone becomes a part of one big happy family,” said Brave the Shave member Doug Jones.

Saturday’s event, which was attended by around 350 people, raised $100,000.

