Advertisement

Bismarck’s spring cleanup week rescheduled due to snowstorm

Bismarck cleanup week pushed back due to snowstorm
Bismarck cleanup week pushed back due to snowstorm(KFYR)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Plans are changing in anticipation of this major snowstorm.

Clean-up week in Bismarck was scheduled for next week, but the city has now pushed it back two weeks.

It’s now set for May 2nd through the 5th on your normal trash day.

Also that week, residents who can show a recent water bill will have free disposal at the landfill.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow forecast as of 3 p.m. Monday
Major snowstorm will impact Northern Plains starting Tuesday: What You Need to Know
20-year-old Kurtis Graver
Three arrested in connection with assault against a 20-year-old in Grafton
Evidence tossed in Minot murder
Court records: evidence tossed in search of vehicle where body was found in Minot murder case
Preventative maintenance
Preventative maintenance planned for Mandan neighborhood
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Fraud, money laundering charges for Kolawole Akande
Third man prosecuted in connection with scheme that took $348,000 from Dickinson business
Current Mayor Shaun Sipma will face off with Tom Ross and Miranda Schuler in the 2022 Minot...
Sipma, Ross, Schuler to vie for mayor of Minot
Knights of Columbus borscht fundraiser
Knights of Columbus borscht fundraiser helps feed refugees in Ukraine
North Dakota ranchers prepare for winter storm
Farmers and ranchers preparing for significant winter storm