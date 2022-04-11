Bismarck’s spring cleanup week rescheduled due to snowstorm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Plans are changing in anticipation of this major snowstorm.

Clean-up week in Bismarck was scheduled for next week, but the city has now pushed it back two weeks.

It’s now set for May 2nd through the 5th on your normal trash day.

Also that week, residents who can show a recent water bill will have free disposal at the landfill.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.