Bismarck Bobcats: one point back with two to play

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bobcats have a chance to make the NAHL Playoffs. If we would have said that ten days ago, many hockey watchers would have thought it was an April Fool’s Joke.

Bismarck is one point behind Minot with two games to play this week. It’s a remarkable comeback for the ‘Cats when you consider how the season started.

“We had three wins in our first 17 games and five in our first 20, but the second has really put us in a spot where we’re one point out right now, so it’s a big game on Friday in Minot and if we sweep this weekend we will have probably one of the best comebacks in junior hockey,” said Layne Sedevie, Bobcats head coach and general manager.

The slow start can be attributed to a young team and several injuries. Sedevie says the comeback from the cellar of the Central Division can be attributed to the players.

Sedevie added: “Even when we were having a lot of downs earlier in the year, they’re a younger group and they came to work which is nice, at least from my spot they still wanted to come to the rink and they wanted to get better and I think that’s just the biggest part is the amount of work that they put in. You know, usually, when things are going well we have days off. We didn’t have a day off until almost February. To think it was our first sweep and I think I gave them a day off, but just a good group and we have a shot now.”

As Layne said, Friday’s game is in Minot. Saturday’s season finale will be in Bismarck. We’ll have more with the Bobcats later in the week.

