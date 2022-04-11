93 North Dakota veterans visit DC on Honor Flight

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Going above and beyond the call of duty is something many veterans volunteer for when they sign up for the Armed Services.

Now volunteers for the Western ND Honor Flight are recognizing our veterans for their service with a trip to the nation’s capital to see monuments built in their honor.

93 veterans from nearly every North Dakota community headed to Washington D.C. Sunday morning. They’re seeing the nation’s memorials built in their honor many for the first time.

“What I saw today goes way back in history, which I probably would never have seen if I had not come today,” said Clarence Mertz, Bismarck ND, United States Army.

They arrived at the Baltimore/Washington Airport with a warm welcome. A firefighter salute and a thank you from the public. For the veterans, this trip is more than special.

“My oldest brother served during the Korean War, so we are trying to find some names on the walls tomorrow when we get there. And I had a couple uncles who served in World War II, so we will be looking over those memorial walls quite a bit tomorrow,” said Curtis Mertz, Bismarck, ND, United States Marine Corps.

The men watched the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

“My son mentioned about it, he said it’s very interesting to watch it,” David Mertz, Bismarck, ND, United States Army.

The Army began guarding the tomb in 1926 and by 1937 their presence at the hallowed space was 24/7.

“The main thing I like is the 21 steps the gentlemen take signify the 21-gun salute that we do when we have our military funerals at home. Everything means something. That’s why they do it. And that’s why it’s so cool,” said LeRoy Siverson, Bowman, ND, United States Army.

The Honor Flights started in 2005 with just two veterans. Since then, they have flown over 250,000. More than 200 are on the waiting list for future flights.

Monday, the veterans will visit the National Archives, and the Lincoln, Korean, Vietnam, and World War II memorials. Your News Leader will continue to bring you coverage from Washington, D.C. tomorrow and follow up with some of the veterans’ stories throughout next week.

