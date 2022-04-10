Upland game bird biologists analyze birds harvested last year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Upland game bird biologists are going through wings from birds harvested during last year’s hunting seasons. Mike Anderson explains why in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors.

North Dakota Game and Fish Department upland game biologists are collecting data from sharp-tailed grouse, Hungarian partridge and pheasant wings supplied by hunters from last fall’s hunting seasons.

“What we look for is adult juvenile ratios, and it’s another metric that we could use to track production throughout the year, take that in account with our brood surveys that we run, from July to August,” said NDGF upland game biologist RJ Gross.

For pheasants, hunters send in one wing and one foot along with date harvested. Biologists can differentiate an adult rooster from a juvenile by measuring the spur on the bird’s leg.

“So if it’s a juvenile, we can measure the last growing primary. And with that, we can track how many weeks ago it was hatched from that date. And we use that kind of stuff into our management practices like haying dates. And that’s how we figure out, like in North Dakota, our peak hatch dates for pheasants are right around June 10th, June 15th,” said Gross.

Considering drought and poor habitat conditions, the wing survey indicates results are better than expected.

“The results for adult to juvenile, it’s about two juveniles to one adult. And back in our heydays we were getting that 3-4 juveniles to one adult. You know, you want those pheasants to replacing themselves every year,” said Gross.

However, dry conditions did impact hen pheasants during their first nesting attempt.

“And then also we’re finding that there’s a lot more of that re-nesting that occurred. We’re getting a lot of 11–12-week-old birds instead of, you know, those opening day they’re usually 16, 17, 18 weeks. So that just shows that those first nesting attempts probably didn’t work,” said Gross.

All this information is valuable in managing these upland game bird species.

“We need to make the best management practice decisions that we can. And a lot of that is, you know, if you’re harvesting too many adults, it’s another metric that you use that maybe we could use that to make season adjustments, season length, bag limits, things like that. And then, most importantly is the management of their habitat, not just our game and fish habitat, but, you know, federal CRP, WPA, things like that,” said Gross.

Age ratios from hunter harvested sharp-tailed grouse and Hungarian partridge wings showed similar results to late summer roadside counts.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.