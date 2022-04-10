Three arrested in connection with assault against a 20-year-old in Grafton

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The people have been arrested for assaulting a 20-year-old Grafton man, last weekend. Grafton police said they arrested Christobal Garza Jr., Jason Garza and Jacob Garza.

Authorities said all three were arrested at a basketball tournament in devils lake. All three men are facing aggravated assault charges after police had been investigating the assault on 20-year-old Kurtis Graver.

Graver said the three men drug him out of his car and beat him senselessly.

He said he was in the parking lot of the Last Chance Bar in Grafton, the night of the assault.

Kurtis told our sister station in Fargo, he will be out of work and in recovery for the foreseeable future.

