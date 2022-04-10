Advertisement

Rural firefighters preparing for dry summer

Minot Rural Fire Department
Minot Rural Fire Department(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. - As signs of spring emerge and snow melts, many are realizing the small amount of moisture the state actually got this winter.

The western part of the North Dakota is in a moderate to severe drought, according to the US drought monitor.

Minot Rural Fire Chief Rex Weltikol said he is expecting another really dry summer and with temperatures warming and grass drying out, he said it will be another busy season for the fire department.

Weltikol said the department focuses on training all year round to stay on top of grassfires spreading out of control.

“We’ve been training pretty diligently on just grass fires and the operations of the trucks, making sure that they are in tip top condition. We check our trucks almost daily just to make sure everything is working,” said Weltikol

23 counties in the state have some type of burn ban or burn restrictions.

Weltikol added it’s always best to call your local fire department to check the fire index before doing any type of burning.

