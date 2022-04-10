Preventative maintenance planned for Mandan neighborhood

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some Mandan residents might see some changes to streets this year.

Mandan is planning a maintenance project in the Plainview area. The project will include chip seal, minor concrete adjustments, and asphalt patching. The project will be “relatively low impact,” with the goal of lengthening the life of streets.

Construction costs will be about $1.6 million and will be paid by special assessments. Based on estimates, a typical single-family residential plot would be assigned about $1,700 to be paid back over seven years. The bid period is set to begin in April, with construction planned to begin this year.

