Secretary of State challenger enters the race

Marvin Lepp
Marvin Lepp(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another candidate has entered the race for North Dakota Secretary of State.

Marvin Lepp is a Republican from Bismarck. He’ll challenge Representative Michael Howe in the Republican primary in June. He says as Secretary of State, he plans to emphasize election integrity, transparency of the office, and prioritizing North Dakota’s businesses.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger has announced he won’t seek re-election when his term is up in December. This is Lepp’s first time running for public office. The primary election is June 14th.

