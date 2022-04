MINOT, N.D. – The North Dakota State Parade has selected an unusual Grand Marshal for this year’s parade.

The North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame was selected for its work in preserving the state’s history and culture.

This year is the 40th year for the parade, and the theme is “Kickin’ it in Cowboy Country!” The parade is scheduled for July 23.

