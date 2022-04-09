Advertisement

Medora Musical’s new elevator expected to be complete by June

Construction of a high-capacity elevator is almost complete to help guests of the Medora Musical get to and from the show.(Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - Fans of the Medora Musical will be able to access the greatest show in the west in a new way this summer.

Construction of a high-capacity elevator is almost complete to help guests get to and from the show.

The Medora Musical is an annual summer tradition for many North Dakotans and thousands of people visiting the state. This season visitors will notice a major upgrade to the outdoor theatre.

“We’re looking at a summer season where we’ll be able to welcome folks onto that elevator,” said Tim Olson, Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.

The $2.15 million elevator project is being supported by the Engelstad Foundation, tourism grant money, and the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.

Tim Olson said it was a dream to add the elevator to the venue to make the show more accessible to people with disabilities or who may be in a wheelchair.

“It’s a way to better serve the folks who come and see the Medora Musical, instead of waiting several minutes, sometimes up to 45 minutes to get out of the theatre especially, now it’s a matter of literally two minutes,” said Olson.

Olson said work on the elevator has been going on for months, and it is set to be complete by June.

They’ve been sharing progress from the project on social media and the response has been positive. Olson recalls a response from a family in Minot.

“They hadn’t been for a long time they have a family member who is in a wheelchair they said frankly the experience was too difficult before so they’re really excited to be able to come see the Medora Musical,” said Olson.

And Olson said the musical family is excited to welcome you.

The show starts this June. Tickets go on sale later this month and for more information visit medora.com.

