Advertisement

Mandan Middle School 8th graders meet NASA Engineer

Through creative use of technology these students were able to talk to Chris VanderWal who...
Through creative use of technology these students were able to talk to Chris VanderWal who works at NASA as a Structural Test Engineer and also happens to be a graduate of Mandan Middle School.(none)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. - Shooting for the moon isn’t a long shot for these Mandan middle school students.

Through creative use of technology these students were able to talk to Chris VanderWal who works at NASA as a Structural Test Engineer and also happens to be a graduate of Mandan Middle School.

Science teacher Taylor Hellman said it was important for his students to hear firsthand his success story.

“Seeing someone that came through Mandan public schools and has obtained the dream of working for NASA where you don’t really hear about that. and I think that now a days students really don’t set their goals as high as they should be where if you have a dream and you act on it, anything can happen,” said Hellman.

Students who were able to listen to VanderWal said they left with a new appreciation for hard work and dreaming big.

“I think it was important because its, he’s, he’s from a small town and you usually hear these big, big names working for these big companies and it kind of inspires me to be like just because I’m a small-town person doesn’t mean I can’t have big dreams or big goals,” said Grace Entzel an 8th grader at Mandan Middle School.

Hellman adds that, as a teacher, his goal is to make events showcasing successful students more often. He wants his former students who have achieved goals in whatever their careers are to come back and inspire new students.

He said he already has former students in high school that he believes will be some great leaders in the future.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nichole Rice Graphic
Preliminary hearing pushed back for woman charged in Anita Knutson’s killing
Five Guys
Five Guys opens in south Bismarck, other restaurants open soon
No charges filed in Pederson's death
No charges filed against officers for Bismarck man’s death during arrest
Fargo man found not guilty to several charges against him, including murder
Williston Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
Police standoff leads to 2 arrests in Williston

Latest News

The state's National Guard supported North Dakota's communities during the blizzard and the...
Looking back on the ND National Guard’s response to the ‘97 flood
Prices have skyrocketed and it’s hard to find. They claim a new product called “Aqua-Yield” can...
Farmers take a peek into the future of fertilizer
Specialists Luis Alvarado and Gracin Clem of the Joint Task Force North, Task Force Legion in...
Pair of North Dakota Army National Guardsmen rescue individuals from drowning
Tom Hesford began his career teaching English in 1967 at Bismarck High School, and spent the...
North Dakota students, teachers remember life of Tom Hesford