Looking back on the ND National Guard’s response to the ‘97 flood

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - All week, we’ve brought you coverage looking back at one of the worst storms in North Dakota history, the blizzard of 1997.

The state’s National Guard supported North Dakota’s communities during the blizzard and the historic flood that followed.

Few disasters stick in the minds of North Dakotans like the flooding of the Red River in 1997.

Your News Leader spoke with National Guardsmen who dealt with the disaster firsthand. Here’s what they said about one of the most important missions of their careers.

“It was heart wrenching, is what it was. And nobody wants to go, nobody wants to leave their home, but it was a life-or-death situation. You didn’t have a choice,” said retired Adjutant General Keith Bjerke.

In a matter of weeks, guardsmen went from rounding up cattle carcasses from the blizzard in western North Dakota to stacking sandbags in eastern North Dakota.

“For most of us, that’s the type of stuff that, being in the North Dakota National Guard, that’s what we signed up for,” said Blane Rogers, retired National Guardsman for the ND National Guard.

Major General Murray Sagsveen retired from the Guard in 1996. But he received a call from the Adjutant General in April of 1997 that would change his life.

“He said, ‘the city of Grand Forks is evacuated, it’s totally flooded, the downtown is burning, and we need somebody to go up and coordinate law enforcement.’ I call him back and I said, ‘fine, I’ll do it, when do you want me to start? And he said, ‘I want you on the road at 8:00 tomorrow morning,’” said Sagsveen.

By some estimates, 95% of Grand Forks residents and 100% of East Grand Forks residents were displaced.

General Sagsveen’s willingness to serve reflects the Guard’s and the community’s can-do spirit.

“The community, the Guard, FEMA, everybody came together with the right attitude and the right willingness to save life and property. If we wouldn’t have had that, it wouldn’t have worked,” said General Bjerke.

The disaster caught national attention and prompted President Bill Clinton to travel to Grand Forks to survey damage and provide support to citizens and the state.

Even though the estimated cost of the damage was about $3.5 billion, nobody died.

While the flood began in mid-April, following the blizzard of ‘97, and it wasn’t until May 30 that the Red River receded below flood stages in North Dakota.

