Farmers take a peek into the future of fertilizer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Farmers from across the region learned how newly-applied science can stretch fertilizer use with nano-liquid technology.

Presenters said it helps farmers be more efficient and not spend as much on increasingly expensive fertilizer.

Prices have skyrocketed and it’s hard to find. They claim a new product called “Aqua-Yield” can be added to fertilizer to make it go further and make crops grow better, even in times of little moisture.

“So, this nano-particle is the size of our blood cell. So, we are loading all the...all the nutrition into these cells and we’re hitting it at a four ounce rate versus five gallons so we’re saving on transportation and the environment on the same part,” said Agronomist and owner of Pan Ag in Bismarck Cody Hatzenbuhler.

Nanoparticle technology isn’t new, but it is new to the fertilizer industry.

