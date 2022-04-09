Advertisement

Farmers take a peek into the future of fertilizer

Prices have skyrocketed and it’s hard to find. They claim a new product called “Aqua-Yield” can...
Prices have skyrocketed and it’s hard to find. They claim a new product called “Aqua-Yield” can be added to fertilizer to make it go further and make crops grow better, even in times of little moisture.(none)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Farmers from across the region learned how newly-applied science can stretch fertilizer use with nano-liquid technology.

Presenters said it helps farmers be more efficient and not spend as much on increasingly expensive fertilizer.

Prices have skyrocketed and it’s hard to find. They claim a new product called “Aqua-Yield” can be added to fertilizer to make it go further and make crops grow better, even in times of little moisture.

“So, this nano-particle is the size of our blood cell. So, we are loading all the...all the nutrition into these cells and we’re hitting it at a four ounce rate versus five gallons so we’re saving on transportation and the environment on the same part,” said Agronomist and owner of Pan Ag in Bismarck Cody Hatzenbuhler.

Nanoparticle technology isn’t new, but it is new to the fertilizer industry.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nichole Rice Graphic
Preliminary hearing pushed back for woman charged in Anita Knutson’s killing
Five Guys
Five Guys opens in south Bismarck, other restaurants open soon
No charges filed in Pederson's death
No charges filed against officers for Bismarck man’s death during arrest
Fargo man found not guilty to several charges against him, including murder
Williston Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
Police standoff leads to 2 arrests in Williston

Latest News

The state's National Guard supported North Dakota's communities during the blizzard and the...
Looking back on the ND National Guard’s response to the ‘97 flood
Specialists Luis Alvarado and Gracin Clem of the Joint Task Force North, Task Force Legion in...
Pair of North Dakota Army National Guardsmen rescue individuals from drowning
Tom Hesford began his career teaching English in 1967 at Bismarck High School, and spent the...
North Dakota students, teachers remember life of Tom Hesford
Milo; humanoid robot
Northern North Dakota School first in state to introduce students to Milo, the humanoid robot