Susan Bradley, author of “Sue’s News,” dies at 74

For more than a decade, Susan Bradley wrote her "Sue's News" column for the McLean County Independent.(Staci McGrath)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RYDER, N.D - The Ryder community will gather this weekend to remember the life of someone who did their part to support local journalism.

Susan Bradley, the author and namesake behind “Sue’s News” died March 27 at age 74, following a brave years-long battle with cancer, according to her family.

For more than a decade, Bradley wrote her “Sue’s News” column for the McLean County Independent.

Her articles featured goings-on around Ryder and the surrounding communities, obituaries, a look-back at the history of the area, and general musings of everyday life.

Bradley’s family said she had to stop writing in 2020 due to health issues, but the page continues on as “The Ryder News.”

Bradley’s service is this Saturday, April 9, at 1 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ryder.

