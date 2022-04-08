Public input coming for Minot’s new school

MINOT, N.D. - A public input meeting for Minot’s new school is coming up on April 21.

They plan to discuss names and mascots for the new high school. Board members will select a few choices each and want to hear people’s thoughts at the meeting.

They approved bids for work at Magic City Campus and mentioned it might need a name adjustment as well.

“The sooner we can lock in these contractors the sooner they can begin that work. This is a very tight time frame. We have to get this work done essentially in the summer and it is very tight,” said Dr. Mark Vollmer, superintendent.

They added that they’ll go over plans for central campus at a later date.

