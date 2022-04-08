Advertisement

Progress towards a TIF for EPIC Companies

Thursday, the Minot Public School district moved to support the TIF.
Thursday, the Minot Public School district moved to support the TIF.(EPIC Companies)
By John Salling
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - City and county leadership had their turns to take a look at the EPIC Companies Tax Increment Financing for renovations of the M building in downtown Minot.

Thursday, the Minot Public School district moved to support the TIF.

More information is still to come on the TIF application.

Officials will also host two public input meetings for residents to look over the project and ask questions.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nichole Rice Graphic
Preliminary hearing pushed back for woman charged in Anita Knutson’s killing
First 60 Day Average Bakken Horizontal Production by Well map
Core of the Bakken expanding as officials say decades of production left
61-year-old Joseph Kostelecky sentenced for defrauding company
Dickinson man to pay $406.2 million and serve three years in prison for $886 million fraud scheme
Wind energy company kills 150 eagles in US, pleads guilty
No charges filed in Pederson's death
No charges filed against officers for Bismarck man’s death during arrest

Latest News

The board plans to discuss names and mascots for the new high school. Board members will select...
Public input coming for Minot’s new school
Both North Dakota’s Senators and Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, voted in favor of the bill, which...
ND lawmakers join vote to ban Russian oil imports
Cramer originally introduced the bill in a bipartisan effort alongside 31 lawmakers from both...
Cramer opposes bill shifting resources from state wildlife services
Your News Leader reported previously about concerns about the suicide rate in Stark County....
The lingering impacts of suicide