Pheasant Country Golf Course closed for renovations

SOUTH HEART, N.D. (KFYR) - Golfers in Western North Dakota will have one less place to play this season. The Pheasant Country Golf Course will be closed this summer. The 18-hole layout in South Heart is undergoing several changes.

The weather the past few years has not been kind to Pheasant Country, so the decision was made to shut it down and start renovations. Irrigation, reseeding the entire course, adding some bunkers, and redoing the cart paths are on the to-do list.

While the course will be closed this year, the pro shop and driving range will remain open.

