Advertisement

Pheasant Country Golf Course closed for renovations

Pheasant Country Golf Course Graphic
Pheasant Country Golf Course Graphic(Station)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH HEART, N.D. (KFYR) - Golfers in Western North Dakota will have one less place to play this season. The Pheasant Country Golf Course will be closed this summer. The 18-hole layout in South Heart is undergoing several changes.

The weather the past few years has not been kind to Pheasant Country, so the decision was made to shut it down and start renovations. Irrigation, reseeding the entire course, adding some bunkers, and redoing the cart paths are on the to-do list.

While the course will be closed this year, the pro shop and driving range will remain open.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nichole Rice Graphic
Preliminary hearing pushed back for woman charged in Anita Knutson’s killing
No charges filed in Pederson's death
No charges filed against officers for Bismarck man’s death during arrest
Five Guys
Five Guys opens in south Bismarck, other restaurants open soon
Fargo man found not guilty to several charges against him, including murder
Bismarck City Commission
Bismarck city commissioners discuss property values and property taxes

Latest News

10pm Sportscast 4/7/2022
10pm Sportscast 4/7/2022
Cody Campbell
Minotauros making playoff push
Sydney Upton
Bishop Ryan’s Sydney Upton signs to Minot State Volleyball
10pm Sportscast 4/6/2022
10pm Sportscast 4/6/2022