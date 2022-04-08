Minot-area non-profits feel impact of record high inflation, donations numbers down

MINOT, N.D. – Non-profit organizations across Minot are seeing a decline in donations, largely in part due to financial hardships brought on by record high inflation.

For non-profits like Project Bee, being able to help those in need starts with donations, but when record high inflation hits, it’s a challenge to afford things for yourself, let alone donations for others.

“Instead of being able to buy us a $20 pack of diapers, that $20 pack of diapers in now a little more expensive, sometimes it more like $25 and maybe that is just unobtainable for people. Maybe their donation budget was only $20,” said Liz Larsen, Project Bee’s Executive Director.

This comes as Larsen said more people are facing financial struggles and are in need of help.

“There are still people we’re seeing that we’ve never served before. There are a lot of folks who have never experienced homelessness before that are looking for help. We are getting a lot of calls about rental assistance,” said Larsen.

Project Bee isn’t alone. Those who take care of four-legged clients are facing similar issues, just ask the Souris Valley Animal Shelter.

“We completely rely on donations for food. We try not use any funding for buying food. We kind of partner with North Country Mercantile across the street and they are super low on stock, so we haven’t been able to buy from them,” said Alexis Nodine, Foster Coordinator with Souris Valley Animal Shelter.

They also are housing and fostering a larger number of animals right now because of kitten season during spring and summer months.

While both shelters want to help as many people and pets as possible, if supplies are severely limited, they may have to cut back.

“We do know that eventually we might get to a point where we will have to turn people away, put them on a wait list, hope that someone else in town is able to help out,” said Larsen.

For now, both Project Bee and Souris Valley Animal Shelter are focused on coming up with alternative ways to raise money and keep their services available for everyone.

Souris Valley Animal Shelter has a Community Pantry for pet owners in need and Project Bee has a number of programs that help families and individuals.

Your News Leader reached out to other shelters in the area for comment and are waiting to hear back.

