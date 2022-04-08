Advertisement

The lingering impacts of suicide

Your News Leader reported previously about concerns about the suicide rate in Stark County....
Your News Leader reported previously about concerns about the suicide rate in Stark County. Now, we hear from some who know the problem all too well after losing a friend to suicide.(Kyle Zimmerman)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. - Your News Leader reported previously about concerns about the suicide rate in Stark County.

Now, we hear from some who know the problem all too well after losing a friend to suicide.

Dickinson friends Chad, Wyatt, Jorge, and Kyle often smile and remember their friend Corey.

They say Corey Helferich was a jokester and a ladies’ man.

“He had the biggest grin, I don’t know anybody who had a smile like that guy did,” said Kyle Zimmerman, Dickinson.

“if you met him, he would become a fast friend, he would get along with everybody,” said Jorge Guzman, Dickinson.

He was also a good listener, but it could be difficult to get him to talk about his feelings.

“It was hard to get him to open up to you, he was always there to get stuff out of you, what was wrong with you, said Guzman.

Even though he was closed off, the friends never expected Corey to take his own life.

“Corey killed himself, and it sent a tremor through me, but I was numb,” said Guzman.

He died in April 2006, and the loss still hurts all these years later.

“This has got to be a dream, I still want to wake up from it,” said Chad Peters, Dickinson.

Their friend may no longer be here, but they keep his memory alive and believe he’s still with them through life’s happenings.

“After I won and stuff and she’s like when you left, I blessed your car I said a prayer for you and Corey, that’s when I won first place,” said Peters.

They also want to share his story to help put life’s struggles into perspective.

“It’s easy to focus on the bad stuff you really got to focus on the good stuff,” said Wyatt Nelson, Dickinson.

They also want to support those struggling with the impact suicide has on the people left behind.

There are resources for those who need help. You can access a 24-hour crisis line by dialing 2-1-1 and find a trained specialist for support.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nichole Rice Graphic
Preliminary hearing pushed back for woman charged in Anita Knutson’s killing
First 60 Day Average Bakken Horizontal Production by Well map
Core of the Bakken expanding as officials say decades of production left
61-year-old Joseph Kostelecky sentenced for defrauding company
Dickinson man to pay $406.2 million and serve three years in prison for $886 million fraud scheme
Wind energy company kills 150 eagles in US, pleads guilty
John Schneider coming to Dacotah Speedway
Bo Duke from Dukes of Hazzard coming to Mandan

Latest News

Non-profit organizations across Minot are seeing a decline in donations, largely in part due to...
Minot-area non-profits feel impact of record high inflation, donations numbers down
For more than a decade, Susan Bradley wrote her "Sue's News" column for the McLean County...
Susan Bradley, author of “Sue’s News,” dies at 74
Five Guys
Five Guys opens in south Bismarck, other restaurants open soon
Child Vaccination
Childhood immunization rates decline in North Dakota