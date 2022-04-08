The lingering impacts of suicide

DICKINSON, N.D. - Your News Leader reported previously about concerns about the suicide rate in Stark County.

Now, we hear from some who know the problem all too well after losing a friend to suicide.

Dickinson friends Chad, Wyatt, Jorge, and Kyle often smile and remember their friend Corey.

They say Corey Helferich was a jokester and a ladies’ man.

“He had the biggest grin, I don’t know anybody who had a smile like that guy did,” said Kyle Zimmerman, Dickinson.

“if you met him, he would become a fast friend, he would get along with everybody,” said Jorge Guzman, Dickinson.

He was also a good listener, but it could be difficult to get him to talk about his feelings.

“It was hard to get him to open up to you, he was always there to get stuff out of you, what was wrong with you, said Guzman.

Even though he was closed off, the friends never expected Corey to take his own life.

“Corey killed himself, and it sent a tremor through me, but I was numb,” said Guzman.

He died in April 2006, and the loss still hurts all these years later.

“This has got to be a dream, I still want to wake up from it,” said Chad Peters, Dickinson.

Their friend may no longer be here, but they keep his memory alive and believe he’s still with them through life’s happenings.

“After I won and stuff and she’s like when you left, I blessed your car I said a prayer for you and Corey, that’s when I won first place,” said Peters.

They also want to share his story to help put life’s struggles into perspective.

“It’s easy to focus on the bad stuff you really got to focus on the good stuff,” said Wyatt Nelson, Dickinson.

They also want to support those struggling with the impact suicide has on the people left behind.

There are resources for those who need help. You can access a 24-hour crisis line by dialing 2-1-1 and find a trained specialist for support.

