Judge determines there’s enough evidence to move forward child abuse/neglect death case against Bismarck man, two others

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge determined there is enough evidence to move forward a Bismarck child neglect case that resulted in the death of a five year old. Rolanda Doyle, 40, and Serenity Foots, 18, two adults charged with child abuse and child neglect pleaded not guilty to their charges earlier this week.

At a hearing Friday morning a third adult, 35-year-old Russell James, contested a child neglect charge. A key piece of evidence in the state’s case is a cell phone video found on Doyle’s phone showing the victim walking around with what investigators say is a traumatic brain injury.

“He doesn’t attempt to catch himself like normal human instinct. He basically just falls to the ground,” Jacob Bratsch, detective with Bismarck Police Department, said.

The video was entered into evidence, but Judge Daniel Borgen sealed it from the public.

When investigators were questioned by the defense, they said they did not know if James was in the home at the time the video was taken. Defense also raised questions of James’s role in rendering aid as he is not the biological father of the child and has another residence in Mandan.

Judge Borgen determined there is probable cause to move the case to trial. Defense attorney Thomas Glass stated he will likely move to sever James’s case from the cases of Doyle and Foots.

Judge Borgen scheduled a felony jury trial for all three adults for August 2.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.