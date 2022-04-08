Don Hill from Minot joins the first Western ND Honor Flight

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A group of North Dakotan Veterans are traveling this weekend on the first Western ND Honor Flight.

The trip is a way to thank veterans for their service and show them the sights of our nation’s capital. For Korean War Veteran Don Hill, this will be his first time in D.C. “It’s going to be interesting to see my niece from Bismarck and I guess I’ll probably make some new friendships though you know it’s only a two day deal,” said Hill. He was drafted into the army for the Korean War, but never saw action. “We shipped overseas to France, we got to spend one year there, and I’m just very fortunate I didn’t have to go where the shooting was,” said Hill. They’re scheduled to go to Arlington National Cemetery and see the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, as well as the memorials of many wars.

The flight is scheduled to depart Bismarck Airport at 7:30 Sunday morning.

Your News Leader’s Erika Craven will be joining the veterans and bringing us coverage of their historic trip.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.