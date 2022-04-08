District 23 Republican candidates named for first legislative races

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The first candidates for the new legislative district in Northwest North Dakota have officially thrown their hats into the ring.

Republicans in legislative district 23 have endorsed Todd Beard for State Senate, and Scott Dyk and Nico Rios for the State House. All three candidates work in the oilfield industry and say they will be strong voices for the region.

They are expected to run unopposed after officials in the District 23 Dem-NPL party told Your News Leader that they would not endorse candidates.

District 23 is the newly-formed legislative district from the legislative redistricting process, which took place after completion of the 2020 US Census. The district captures the fast-growing portions of north and west Williston, as well as rural areas around Hardscrabble, Trenton and Buford.

