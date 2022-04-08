Advertisement

District 23 Republican candidates named for first legislative races

District 23 Republican candidates
District 23 Republican candidates(Station)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The first candidates for the new legislative district in Northwest North Dakota have officially thrown their hats into the ring.

Republicans in legislative district 23 have endorsed Todd Beard for State Senate, and Scott Dyk and Nico Rios for the State House. All three candidates work in the oilfield industry and say they will be strong voices for the region.

They are expected to run unopposed after officials in the District 23 Dem-NPL party told Your News Leader that they would not endorse candidates.

District 23 is the newly-formed legislative district from the legislative redistricting process, which took place after completion of the 2020 US Census. The district captures the fast-growing portions of north and west Williston, as well as rural areas around Hardscrabble, Trenton and Buford.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nichole Rice Graphic
Preliminary hearing pushed back for woman charged in Anita Knutson’s killing
No charges filed in Pederson's death
No charges filed against officers for Bismarck man’s death during arrest
Five Guys
Five Guys opens in south Bismarck, other restaurants open soon
Fargo man found not guilty to several charges against him, including murder
Wade Bison
Fargo man accused of Mandan murder to see two years in prison for probation violation in separate case

Latest News

Milo; humanoid robot
Northern North Dakota School first in state to introduce students to Milo, the humanoid robot
Evidence tossed in Minot murder
Court records: evidence tossed in search of vehicle where body was found in Minot murder case
Vincent Finsaas
18-year-old to run for Mayor of Williston
Brave The Shave 2022
Brave The Shave 2022