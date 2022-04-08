Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Williston Police respond to barricaded subject

Williston Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
By Your News Leader staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston Police officials said Friday officers are dealing with a barricaded subject in the 600 block of 1st Avenue E during the noon hour.

A KUMV reporter on scene said several patrol cars are surrounding a house with weapons drawn.

One person appears to have been taken into custody at about 12:45 p.m., but it is unclear if more people are inside.

The public is asked to avoid the area. Those nearby are asked to stay indoors unless contacted by police and asked to leave.

This is a developing story. Stay with Your News Leader for updates.

