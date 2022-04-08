Court records: evidence tossed in search of vehicle where body was found in Minot murder case

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot judge has suppressed evidence uncovered in a vehicle search where a missing woman’s body was found in December 2020, on the grounds it violated the suspect’s rights against unlawful search and seizure.

Prosecutors have charged 29-year-old Shawnee Krall with murder and gross sexual imposition, both AA felonies, in the death of 29-year-old Alice Queirolo.

In late December 2020, Minot Police asked for the public’s help in locating Queirolo, who suffered from a medical condition, after she failed to show up for work.

Investigators located her body days later, and police arrested Krall, her roommate, in her death. Prosecutors later charged Krall with AA-felony GSI, though the circumstances that led up to the added charge were not released.

According to the order from Judge Stacy Louser dated April 1, Queirolo’s body was found in the trunk of a vehicle that Krall had stored on an associate’s property.

The judge’s order indicates that the State’s Attorney’s office told police there was not enough evidence to secure a search warrant on the vehicle, and Krall’s parole officer denied their request to do a probationary search.

Louser said the state contended that police officer’s motivation for the search was to locate a missing, medically vulnerable adult. But Louser said this contradicts attempts to have the vehicle towed, and testimony provided at a hearing on the matter.

Your News Leader reached out to Minot Police Chief John Klug for comment on the ruling, and an explanation for why police entered the vehicle without the warrant or permission from Krall’s parole officer. Klug provided the following statement:

Your News Leader has also reached out to Ward County State’s Attorney Roza Larson, as well as Krall’s defense attorney, Nicholas Thornton, for comment, and we are awaiting a response.

Krall, who remains in custody in the Ward County Jail as of Friday, has a pretrial conference scheduled for April 27.

He faces the chance of life in prison if convicted on the AA-felony charges.

