Bismarck doctor destined to deliver family’s babies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We all have family traditions that we hold close to our hearts. Maybe it’s special birthday meal or a favorite vacation spot.

For one Bismarck family, the family tradition extends into the doctors they choose.

Their story will make you smile; it is the story of a new life, and a familiar face.

Holding a newborn baby never gets old for Dr. Jerry Obritsch.

“Every baby is a miracle,” he said.

Dr. Obritsch has been delivering babies at CHI St. Alexius since 1991.

“I’m at around 6,500 currently,” he said when asked how many babies he’s delivered.

Baby Gretta Kraft is one of the most recent babies on that list. She was born Monday, April 4.

“She is the cutest baby I’ve ever seen,” said her mom, Elise Kraft.

She’s the first baby for her parents, Elise and Chris.

“I feel really blessed,” said Elise, while cuddling Gretta.

Gretta is grandbaby number six for Chris’ mom, Jean.

“Little Gretta is just perfect,” said the new grandma.

Being here, holding a new baby, is a little déjà vu for Jean. Twenty-five years ago, on April 6, 1997, Jean gave birth to Chris in this hospital.

“Was it a little calmer this time?” asked reporter Jody Kerzman.

“Yes,” laughed Jean.

A little calmer because Chris was born in the middle of that historic spring blizzard that shut down much of the state.

The Krafts lived 12 miles outside Bismarck. Like thousands of other North Dakotans, they lost power.

“The snow was up to the top of our garage. There was no way to get out of our house,” recalled Jean.

That’s when Jean went into labor.

“It was crazy,” she remembered.

They called 911. It took crews nearly four hours to get to them. Then, they escorted the Krafts to the hospital.

“We had a snowplow. We had an ambulance, and we had the sheriff,” said Jean.

“I’ve always been a procession kind of guy,” laughed Chris.

When they got to the hospital, Dr. Obritsch was on call, and the only doctor able to get to the hospital.

“Patients came in on four-wheel drive pickups, behind snowplows. A few came with snowmobiles,” he recalled.

He delivered a half dozen babies during that storm, including Chris Kraft.

Now, 25 years later, he’s caring for the next generation.

And on his 25th birthday, Chris received a pretty special gift: a chance to thank the man who brought him and his daughter into the world.

Dr. Obritsch also delivered all three of Elise’s sisters.

