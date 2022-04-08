Advertisement

All about Peeps: Art museum home for Peeps-inspired artwork

A Wisconsin art museum is hosting an annual Peeps Exhibition. (Source: WTMJ)
By James Groh
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT
RACINE, Wis. (WTMJ) - An art exhibit all about Peeps has returned to Wisconsin. And some of the art covers a serious subject.

“You must not think of them as conventional candy. You need to think of them as a method to an end,” said Lisa Englander, handling the exhibit’s guest relations and retail operations.

The 13th annual International Peeps Exhibition is underway, where the Peeps have been painted and glued for certain works of art. However, that doesn’t stop hungry visitors from trying them.

“Now and then, we’ll come in and find that a piece of a Peep is missing, and we know that somebody has either taken it or chomped on it,” Englander said.

Organizers said the art on display must be made out of Peeps or about Peeps. And there were 162 entries to the gallery and competition this year.

Winners get a golden Peep. And while it is a competition, organizers said it’s not really about winning or the prizes. It’s about making art differently.

“I like it because of the happiness that it brings to people,” Englander said.

The gallery also helps usher in spring. Visitors can see Peeps camping, Peep animatronics, and even Peeps on a video chat call.

Plus, this year, there is an entire section about the invasion of Ukraine.

“There are many pieces about freedom and rights. So, people are speaking to all aspects of their life here,” Englander said.

The Peeps exhibit runs through April 23.

