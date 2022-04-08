Advertisement

18-year-old to run for Mayor of Williston

Vincent Finsaas
Vincent Finsaas(Station)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - WILLISTON, N.D. - An 18-year-old man has announced his candidacy for Mayor of the City of Williston.

Officials say Vincent Finsaas has met the required number of signatures to be on the June ballot. He says he will work to cut unnecessary spending, lower taxes, and bring new businesses in town. He’s a Williston native who graduated from Williston High School last year and is currently pursuing a Political Science degree at Black Hills State University.

Finsaas and incumbent Mayor Howard Klug are currently the only candidates on the ballot.

The election will be held on June 14.

