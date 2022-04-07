Advertisement

Williston Citizens Academy returns

Chief David Peterson speaks at Citizens Academy
Chief David Peterson speaks at Citizens Academy(Station)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - After a four-year hiatus, the Williston Police Department is holding their Citizens Academy, a chance for the public to learn about the work of Law Enforcement. Michael Anthony was there.

At the Williston Citizens Academy, high school senior Nicole Slater was shown what officers do when they suspect people of DUI.

“I was beyond nervous,” said Slater.

The class, gives people an idea of what patrol officers go through on a daily basis. For Slater, it’s a look into a future career in Law Enforcement.

“Puts my foot right in the front door and see what I’m going to get myself into,” said Slater.

It’s been four years since the last academy was held, but officials are excited to see it back, as it’s a way to bridge the gap between the boys in blue and the people they protect.

“We just want to reach our hand out and let them know that we are people too. We are doing our jobs just like you go do your job,” said Ashley Celander, Community Engagement Officer.

Each person at the academy is here for a different reason, whether it’s for a better understanding or even a glance at their dream job.

“I want to work my way to become a detective for the Williston Police Department,” said Slater.

And officials say they expect the citizens academy to continue the conversations between them and the public for many more years to come.

Throughout the 12-week program, the class will learn about firearms training, narcotic investigations, and negotiations.

