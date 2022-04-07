Advertisement

Ward County Sheriff: bomb, assassination threats came from jail inmate

The sheriff's office said investigators quickly traced the call to 38-year-old David Diaz, a jail inmate, who had been in custody since Feb. 7 on multiple felony charges.(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A threatening phone call that prompted a temporary evacuation of the Ward County Courthouse and Administration Building Thursday morning came from an inmate in the jail next door, according to the Ward County Sheriff.

Investigators said the State’s Attorney’s office received a phone call from a man shortly before 10:40 a.m., who made bomb and assassination threats to their office, as well as judges.

The courthouse and administration building were evacuated.

The sheriff’s office said investigators quickly traced the call to 38-year-old David Diaz, a jail inmate, who had been in custody since Feb. 7 on multiple felony charges.

Diaz was arrested on a C-felony terrorizing charge.

Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed told Your News Leader that inmates are provided with mobile devices that they can use to communicate with loved ones and attorneys. He said the inmates pay to use the service, and all communications are monitored, with the exception of privileged discussions with attorneys.

Multiple bomb teams searched the buildings and found no explosives. Buildings began reopening around 1 p.m.

Roed said that Diaz’s mobile device has been disabled, pending disciplinary measures.

Diaz remains in custody in the jail.

